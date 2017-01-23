Algo Nuevo January 22, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, January 22, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
506
Sexy Cumbia
Texas Latino
Un Nuevo Camino
New Village Records
320
Borracho Por Ti
Texas Latino
Un Nuevo Camino
New Village Records
405
Ranchera Jam
Lorenzo Antonio
Exitos Rancheros
Striking
518
De Rodillas Te Pido
Lorenzo Antonio
Exitos Rancheros
Striking
348
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1829
Mil Besos
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
434
Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
535
Aguila Negra
The Dave Maestas Band
Valse De Mis Padres
ATM
321
Maria Isabel
The Dave Maestas Band
Valse De Mis Padres
ATM
402
Mariachi Con Tambor
Ana Gabriel
Un Mariachi
Sony
416
You Don’t Know Me
La Fuerza Band
Pura Fuerza
Maracas Music
300
Por Una Mujer Casada
La Fuerza Band
Pura Fuerza
Maracas Music
310
El Lirio
The Dwayne Ortega Band
Hoja Suelta
ATM
342
Neccesito Una Companara
The Dwayne Ortega Band
Hoja Suelta
ATM
346
I Could Fall in Love
Selena
Soundtrack
EMI Latin
440
Cumbia Medley
Selena
Soundtrack
EMI Latin
838
Adolorido
Los Garrapatas
La Ultima Vez
Sanctuary Sound Studio
347
Puno De Tierra
Los Garrapatas
La Ultima Vez
Sanctuary Sound Studio
404
El Guti Club Mix
Augustin Ramirez
Club Mix
Freddie
800
Luna Llena
Elida Y Avante
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
419
No Volvere
Sangre Joven Featuring Bobby Madrid
Fierce
SJ Records
334
Cien Porciento
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
306
El Bombero Sordo
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
338
Negra Tomasa
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
459
Tesoro De Pobre
Rick Balderama
Dime Si Algun DIa
Chaz Records
358
Nuestro Anniversario
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class Records
442
Laguna De Pesares
Str8 Shot
El Primero
Str8 Studio
322
ROn Con Coca Cola
Louie Martinez
Sin Fronteras
LPCVM Records
432
Cumbia De La Cadenita
Louie Martinez
Sin Fronteras
LPCVM Records
249
Una Pagina Mas
Liberty Band
Life is Good
TMR
253
Te Llame Porque Te Quiero
Ray Camacho
Greatest Hits
ATM
417
Besame Mucho
Los Guapos
Una Vez, Nada Mas
Image Recording
332
El Mosquito
Sanjre Joven
Mal Ideas
SJ Records
452
Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1128