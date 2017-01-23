Algo Nuevo January 22, 2017

By -

Here’s the Sunday, January 22, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

506

 

Sexy Cumbia

Texas Latino

Un Nuevo Camino

New Village Records

320

 

Borracho Por Ti

Texas Latino

Un Nuevo Camino

New Village Records

405

 

Ranchera Jam

Lorenzo Antonio

Exitos Rancheros

Striking

518

 

De Rodillas Te Pido

Lorenzo Antonio

Exitos Rancheros

Striking

348

 

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1829

 

Mil Besos

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

434

 

Mikey’s Polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

535

 

Aguila Negra

The Dave Maestas Band

Valse De Mis Padres

ATM

321

 

Maria Isabel

The Dave Maestas Band

Valse De Mis Padres

ATM

402

 

Mariachi Con Tambor

Ana Gabriel

Un Mariachi

Sony

416

 

You Don’t Know Me

La Fuerza Band

Pura Fuerza

Maracas Music

300

 

Por Una Mujer Casada

La Fuerza Band

Pura Fuerza

Maracas Music

310

 

El Lirio

The Dwayne Ortega Band

Hoja Suelta

ATM

342

 

Neccesito Una Companara

The Dwayne Ortega Band

Hoja Suelta

ATM

346

 

I Could Fall in Love

Selena

Soundtrack

EMI Latin

440

 

Cumbia Medley

Selena

Soundtrack

EMI Latin

838

 

Adolorido

Los Garrapatas

La Ultima Vez

Sanctuary Sound Studio

347

 

Puno De Tierra

Los Garrapatas

La Ultima Vez

Sanctuary Sound Studio

404

El Guti Club Mix

Augustin Ramirez

Club Mix

Freddie

800

 

Luna Llena

Elida Y Avante

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas

419

 

No Volvere

Sangre Joven Featuring Bobby Madrid

Fierce

SJ Records

334

 

Cien Porciento

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

306

 

El Bombero Sordo

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

338

 

Negra Tomasa

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

459

 

Tesoro De Pobre

Rick Balderama

Dime Si Algun DIa

Chaz Records

358

 

Nuestro Anniversario

Patsy Torres

Mi Inspiracion

World Class Records

442

 

Laguna De Pesares

Str8 Shot

El Primero

Str8 Studio

322

 

ROn Con Coca Cola

Louie Martinez

Sin Fronteras

LPCVM Records

432

 

Cumbia De La Cadenita

Louie Martinez

Sin Fronteras

LPCVM Records

249

 

Una Pagina Mas

Liberty Band

Life is Good

TMR

253

 

Te Llame Porque Te Quiero

Ray Camacho

Greatest Hits

ATM

417

 

Besame Mucho

Los Guapos

Una Vez, Nada Mas

Image Recording

332

 

El Mosquito

Sanjre Joven

Mal Ideas

SJ Records

452

 

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1128

