Seward declares local emergency after heavy snowfall

Snow removal crews are working to dig out the city of Seward after heavy weekend snow. (Photo courtesy of the City of Seward)
After receiving well over two feet of snow over the weekend, the city of Seward has declared a local emergency.

City Clerk Johanna Kinney said crews have been working around the clock to dig out the community.

“There’s a big, urgent need to get our roads clear and accessible,” Kinney said. “And then at the same time the concern is starting to also go toward the structures in town.”

Kinney said the city is urging residents to keep a close eye on their property.

Boats in Seward's harbor are covered in snow after the community received more than two feet over the weekend. (Photo courtesy the City of Seward)
“Whether it’s a boat, or a shed, their residence, anything that could be in question a weight capacity with these conditions,” Kinney said.

The emergency declaration requests assistance from the Kenai Peninsula Borough and state agencies, but Kinney said help is not yet on the way from either entity.

“At this point, no outside resources are available to us because the weather is affecting everybody right now,” Kinney said.

And Kinney said the city is concerned conditions will worsen with warmer weather and rain in the forecast later this week.

Jason Ahsenmacher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Anchorage, said temperatures are predicted to reach into the 40s.

“As early as Wednesday, mid-day, we’re gonna be seeing rain and snow showers turning to all rain for the Seward area,” Ahsenmacher said.

Ahsenmacher said the area could receive over an inch of rain. He said the weather front on Thursday is likely to bring light rain and Chinook winds to Anchorage.

