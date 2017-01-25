Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Bill would have gun owners forfeit weapons if found to be threat by judge

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Alaskans can have firearms even when family or law enforcement officers believe they are a threat to themselves or others. But a new bill would allow judges to issue protective orders making them temporarily surrender their guns.

Alaska Senate Democrats pitch budget plan

Associated Press

A plan from minority Senate Democrats for addressing Alaska’s deficit calls for reworking state oil tax policy and implementing broad-based taxes before moving to the potential use of earnings from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund.

Murkowski praises Trump pipeline initiatives

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

On Jan. 24, President Donald Trump signed memos aimed at advancing two controversial pipelines and speeding environmental reviews of other energy projects.

Pebble hopes to move forward with new administration

Dave Bendiner, KDLG – Dillingham

The Pebble Mine project is back in the news, as the controversial project developers are sending signals they hope to move it forward with a new administration and new EPA.

Another eruption and growing unrest for Aleutian volcanoes

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

One Aleutian volcano has erupted again, and another is showing signs of life. Bogoslof Volcano erupted early Tuesday morning, continuing a series of explosions that date back to mid-December.

Future of Wishbone Hill coalmine uncertain as permit is examined

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

An Alaska Native tribal council and environmental groups are applauding the decision by a federal agency to inspect the permit for a planned coalmine near Palmer. The decision from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement comes after a federal judge ruled the mine’s permit invalid last summer.

Alaska agency proposes allowing more public input on fracking

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The state agency that oversees oil and gas drilling is proposing a ten-day comment period for applications to use hydraulic fracturing on an oil or gas well. The proposal falls in between what environmental groups and the industry say is sufficient opportunity for public input before a well can be fracked in Alaska.

Rain, warm temperatures forecast throughout much of Southcentral Alaska

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

After about a week of negative double-digit temperatures, rain and warmer weather is expected throughout much of Southcentral Alaska this week.

Researchers say Kenai Peninsula permafrost thawing rapidly

Shahla Farzan, KBBI – Homer

Permafrost is thawing at a brisk rate across Alaska and the Kenai Peninsula is no exception.

St. Paul’s fur seal pups at lowest level in 100 years

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

Northern fur seal pup production on St. Paul Island has hit its lowest level since 1915.

In eyes of renowned native politician Willie Hensley, John McFee portrayed Alaska honestly

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

One afternoon in the mid-1970s, journalist John McPhee and influential Alaska Native politician Willie Hensley took off from Anchorage in a de Havilland Otter and flew deep into the Alaska range, looking for a new state capitol. After that, McPhee introduced the rest of the nation to one of the most prominent, young Alaska Native leaders in the state.