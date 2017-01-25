Traveling Music 1-29-17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
1-29-17
Announced the Anchorage Folk Festival, free concerts and workshops this afternoon and evening. More info at www.anchoragefolkfestival.org
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Driving Home
Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler
Driving Home
Philo
4:49
Locks and Bolts
The Websters and Scott Nygaard / Traditional
Ten Thousand Miles
www.babyswan.com
4:59
The Devil’s Paintbrush Road
The Wailin’ Jennys / Annabelle Chvostek
Firecracker
Red House Records
3:47
One More Dollar
Gillian Welch / Gillian Welch, David Rawlings
Revival
Alm Records
4:34
Randall Collins
Ben Winship and Brian Wicklund / Norman Blake
Big Twang
Snake River Records
2:38
Defying Gravity
Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler
Deying Gravity
Philo
2:55
Watch the Stars
Brooks Williams / Traditional
Blues and Ballads
Red Guitar Blue Music
4:37
Gonna Write Me a Letter
The Websters and Scott Nygaard / Traditional
Ten Thousand Miles
www.babyswan.com
4:57
Some Good Thing
The Wailin’ Jennys / Nicky Mehta
Firecracker
Red House Records
3:17
Glory of Love
Ben Winship and Brian Wicklund / William Hill, Shapiro Bernstein & Co.
Big Twang
Snake River Records
4:02
My Shoes Keep Walking Back To You
Brian Wicklund / Ross – Wills
Arrival
www.brianwicklund.com
3:03
One Day I Walk
Brooks Williams / Bruce Cockburn
Blues and Ballads
Red Guitar Blue Music
3:42
Glory Bound
The Wailin’ Jennys / Ruth Moody
Firecracker
Red House Records
4:24
Blessed
Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler
Deying Gravity
Philo
3:40