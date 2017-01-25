Traveling Music 1-29-17

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

1-29-17

Announced the Anchorage Folk Festival, free concerts and workshops this afternoon and evening. More info at www.anchoragefolkfestival.org

Driving Home

Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler

Driving Home

Philo

4:49

Locks and Bolts

The Websters and Scott Nygaard / Traditional

Ten Thousand Miles

www.babyswan.com

4:59

The Devil’s Paintbrush Road

The Wailin’ Jennys / Annabelle Chvostek

Firecracker

Red House Records

3:47

One More Dollar

Gillian Welch / Gillian Welch, David Rawlings

Revival

Alm Records

4:34

Randall Collins

Ben Winship and Brian Wicklund / Norman Blake

Big Twang

Snake River Records

2:38

Defying Gravity

Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler

Deying Gravity

Philo

2:55

Watch the Stars

Brooks Williams / Traditional

Blues and Ballads

Red Guitar Blue Music

4:37

Gonna Write Me a Letter

The Websters and Scott Nygaard / Traditional

Ten Thousand Miles

www.babyswan.com

4:57

Some Good Thing

The Wailin’ Jennys / Nicky Mehta

Firecracker

Red House Records

3:17

Glory of Love

Ben Winship and Brian Wicklund / William Hill, Shapiro Bernstein & Co.

Big Twang

Snake River Records

4:02

My Shoes Keep Walking Back To You

Brian Wicklund / Ross – Wills

Arrival

www.brianwicklund.com

3:03

One Day I Walk

Brooks Williams / Bruce Cockburn

Blues and Ballads

Red Guitar Blue Music

3:42

Glory Bound

The Wailin’ Jennys / Ruth Moody

Firecracker

Red House Records

4:24

Blessed

Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler

Deying Gravity

Philo

3:40