Traveling Music 1-29-17

By -

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

1-29-17

 

Announced the Anchorage Folk Festival, free concerts and workshops this afternoon and evening. More info at www.anchoragefolkfestival.org

 

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

 

Driving Home

Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler

Driving Home

Philo

4:49

 

Locks and Bolts

The Websters and Scott Nygaard / Traditional

Ten Thousand Miles

www.babyswan.com

4:59

 

The Devil’s Paintbrush Road

The Wailin’ Jennys / Annabelle Chvostek

Firecracker

Red House Records

3:47

 

One More Dollar

Gillian Welch / Gillian Welch, David Rawlings

Revival

Alm Records

4:34

 

Randall Collins

Ben Winship and Brian Wicklund / Norman Blake

Big Twang

Snake River Records

2:38

 

Defying Gravity

Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler

Deying Gravity

Philo

2:55

 

Watch the Stars

Brooks Williams / Traditional

Blues and Ballads

Red Guitar Blue Music

4:37

 

Gonna Write Me a Letter

The Websters and Scott Nygaard / Traditional

Ten Thousand Miles

www.babyswan.com

4:57

 

Some Good Thing

The Wailin’ Jennys / Nicky Mehta

Firecracker

Red House Records

3:17

 

Glory of Love

Ben Winship and Brian Wicklund / William Hill, Shapiro Bernstein & Co.

Big Twang

Snake River Records

4:02

 

My Shoes Keep Walking Back To You

Brian Wicklund / Ross – Wills

Arrival

www.brianwicklund.com

3:03

 

One Day I Walk

Brooks Williams / Bruce Cockburn

Blues and Ballads

Red Guitar Blue Music

3:42

 

Glory Bound

The Wailin’ Jennys / Ruth Moody

Firecracker

Red House Records

4:24

 

Blessed

Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler

Deying Gravity

Philo

3:40

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR