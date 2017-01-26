Fairbanks student arrested after making a school shooting threat on Twitter

A Fairbanks student is charged with terroristic threatening due to a social media post.

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District spokeswoman Sharice Walker said staff at West Valley High School were alerted Thursday morning to the threat posted on a student’s Twitter account.

Listen now

“So administration located the student , placed the school into a ‘sit tight’ mode, conducted a search on the students and the students’ vehicles, contacted Troopers,” Walker said.

State Trooper spokeswoman Megan Peters said the student — identified as 19-year-old Nickholas Palacio — posted about shooting classmates.

“Troopers did go to the school and made contact with the student and there was no possession of any firearm during the incident or anything like that,” Peters said. “The student was taken into custody and remanded to FCC under the charge of terroristic threatening in the second degree.”

Peters said Troopers are not aware of any continued threat.

Peters added that Troopers were flooded with calls from West Valley parents asking if they should pick up their kids.

The School District said parents were notified about what happened, but the school day continued, as normal, following a 20-minute sit-tight.