Cyrano’s 2017 season

Unlike many of the area performing arts groups whose seasons go from fall to spring, Cyrano’s Theatre Company’s season runs from January through December. This week on Stage Talk Producing Artistic Director Teresa K. Pond drops by to give us a preview of what’s in store.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Teresa K. Pond Producing Artistic Director
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, January 27, at 2:45 p.m.
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
