Governor Walker discusses his prospects for 2017

Governor Bill Walker wants a budget plan and expressed frustration during his State of the State address with critics who don’t offer other ideas. What does he think he can get done during the current session and how long does he think it will take to get the state back on firm fiscal ground? We’ll ask when he joins us.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Alaska Governor Bill Walker

Statewide callers

Participate:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.