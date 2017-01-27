Prostate cancer update

Like Goldilocks finding the porridge that was “just right” for her, diagnosis and management of prostate cancer today is about finding the approach that is just right for each patient. This program will discuss who should be screened, what to do with screening results, and what treatment, if any, is “right” given what is known today.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- William Clark, MD– urologist, Anchorage
- Josh Logan, MD – Dr. Logan is a urologic oncologist in Anchorage specializing in studying, diagnosing and treating cancers of the urinary system, which includes the prostate, testicles, kidneys and bladder.
LINKS:
- Office website for Drs. Clark and Logan
- National Cancer Institute link on prostate cancer, great overview
- CDC website on prostate cancer
- Us TOO International Prostate Cancer Education & Support Network, a nonprofit established in 1990 that serves as a resource of volunteers with peer-to- peer support and educational materials to help men and their families/caregivers make informed decisions about prostate cancer detection, treatment options and related side effects.
- The local support group for Us TOO
