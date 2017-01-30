UPDATE: Plane missing on Kenai flight found, 3 people alive and well

UPDATE: 3:24 a.m. by the Associated Press

Officials say three people were found “alive and well” when a missing aircraft was located.

The airplane was reported missing Sunday on a flight from Anchorage to the Kenai Peninsula.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports that the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center confirmed that the plane was found Monday.

The station says the Coast Guard confirms three people were found with the plane and were “alive and well” and taken to an Anchorage hospital Monday evening.

Clint Johnson of the National Transportation Safety Board says that the airplane took off Sunday.

The report didn’t say where the plane was found or what had happened to it. No other information was immediately available.

The Coordination Center led the search.

Original post

A search and rescue operation is underway for three people aboard a flight that went missing yesterday in Southcentral.

The Cessna 180 departed Lake Hood Sunday afternoon en route to the Kenai Peninsula. The flight was reported overdue later that day.

Shortly thereafter, calls began coming in to the Rescue Coordination Center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson about an emergency locator signal transmitted from the area.

Staff Sergeant Edward Eagerton is a public affairs specialist with the Alaska Air National Guard. He said the guard sent out two HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters each with a team of Guardian Angel para-rescuemen.

“So they launched yesterday and searched through the day, through the night, and were unable to find them,” Eagerton said. “They had to return to base, refuel, re-set, that kind of thing, and are continuing to search today.”

Alaska’s Civil Air Patrol is also assisting with the search.

As of Monday (Jan. 30) afternoon, there were no official ground searches underway.

The passengers and pilot have not yet been identified.

However, the Alaska District Church of the Nazarene posted on Facebook last night that three of its Soldotna area members may have been on board.