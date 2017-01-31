As APU seeks fiscal sustainability, tribal college transition possible

Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage is weighing its options to become more financially sustainable.

Among its top prospects: to seek tribal college status.

APU entered into a partnership in December with Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. And high on the priority list following the partnership was to investigate the possibility of transitioning into a tribal college.

Dr. Bob Onders, the interim president of APU, said the school and its Board of Trustees are still a long ways off.

“I think it’s a process,” Onders said. “So even if that is seen to be an advantage to become a tribal college, it would take three to five years at minimum to get there.”

Onders said the larger focus is making the university fiscally sustainable, which is difficult with a just little more than 450 students. Back in the 1970s, Onders said enrollment was about double that number.

“I think right now the focus is more on regular operations to ensure that APU functions as it is right now,” Onders said. “And we can look forward to program expansion that may put us in a position to become a tribal college in the future.”

And, Onders said expanding programs at the university to help address the needs of the tribal health system could put APU in a uniquely advantageous position moving forward.

“The innovation that has been created in the tribal health system related to health care is unlike any other in the world and it’s looked to for it’s solutions because of that,” Onders said. “And I think that partnership with APU was envisioned to create a university unlike any other in the world, as well.”

APU and ANTHC already work with Barrow’s Iḷisaġvik College — currently Alaska’s only tribal college — on a dental therapy program and on behavioral health curriculum.

Onders expects the school’s relationship with Iḷisaġvik to continue.

Whether or not APU will request tribal college status, however — that decision is still years away.