Murkowski votes to advance DeVos, with misgivings

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski Tuesday morning voted in the Education Committee in favor of sending President Trump’s choice for education secretary to the full Senate for a vote. But Murkowski said she hasn’t yet decided how she’ll ultimately vote on the confirmation of Betsy DeVos. The senator acknowledged that thousands of Alaskans have urged her to oppose DeVos and she said Devos has not yet earned her vote for confirmation.

Murkowski said she remains concerned that Devos’ dedication to school choice and vouchers may have left her unaware of how to fix the problems of public schools and of the needs of families that don’t have school options.

The Education Committee voted 12-11, along party lines, to advance DeVos’s nomination.

(The count included the vote of an absent Republican. Democrats on the committee argued that the proxy vote shouldn’t count.)

Earlier Tuesday, the Senate Energy Committee, which Murkowski chairs, voted to send Interior secretary nominee Ryan Zinke to the full Senate for a vote, as well as the nominee to head the Energy Department, Rick Perry.