Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Iditarod could move back to Fairbanks for a third time

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Iditarod may once again be moving to Fairbanks. Though the decision has not been made, low snow along difficult parts of the trail are prompting officials to consider moving the race’s re-start from Willow to Fairbanks, for only the third time in the race’s history.

Murkowski says she’ll vote ‘no’ on DeVos; Sullivan to vote ‘yes’

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced Wednesday she will vote “no” on the confirmation of Betsy DeVos to be Education secretary, after intense pressure from her constituents. But Alaska’s two U.S. senators are split over DeVos.

Wandering bison that “captured the hearts” of Western Alaska poached near Quinhagak

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

She was a wanderer. Instead of sticking with her herd, Wood Bison 124 headed out on her own, traveling hundreds of solitary miles from the Alaska Yukon, down the Kuskokwim, to the sea. Friday, near Quinhagak, a bullet ended her journey.

State health officials concerned for Medicaid following ACA repeal

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

State health leaders say a federal repeal of the Affordable Care Act could make it difficult to implement reforms to Medicaid. That could cost the state the tens of millions of dollars that lawmakers are counting on from the reforms.

Alaska authorities investigate fatal shooting of urban moose

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers say two moose have been found apparently shot to death in Alaska’s largest city.

Bristol Bay Forever bill sees first hearing in Juneau

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

A bill that would add attach more protections to the Bristol Bay Forever ballot Initiative had its first hearing in the House Fisheries committee in Juneau.

Cumbersome process slows rate for examining sexual assault kits

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A recent legislative audit of the state’s Crime Lab said the facility isn’t meeting its target speed for processing Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) kits, which include biological evidence gathered after an alleged sexual assault. A scientist at the lab explained that the process is complicated.

As APU seeks fiscal sustainability, tribal college transition possible

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage is weighing its options to become more financially sustainable. Among its top prospects: to seek tribal college status.

Army Aviation unit’s deployment reduces military role in remote civilian rescues

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

About 190 members of a Fort Wainwright-based aviation unit will be largely unavailable for civilian search-and-rescue for at least a year. The Alaska Aviation Task Force regularly helps find and pick up missing and injured from remote backcountry locations, but personnel in a key Army unit that’s part of the task force are deploying overseas.

Ask a Climatologist: Calculating wind chill, then and now

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The wind chill dropped to -77 in Arctic Village last week. That’s the coldest wind chill recorded this winter in a populated spot in Alaska. Seventy-seven below may sound bitterly cold, but climatologist Brian Brettschneider says its not even close to record territory.