Servicemen stationed at Camp Lejeune decades ago may have diseases from bad drinking water

By -
Camp Lejeune’s wastewater treatment plant (Photo: U.S. Marines)

Marines, National Guard members and reservists who were stationed, even temporarily, at North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune from the 1950s through the late 80s, may have diseases related to contaminated drinking water on the base.

More than 900,000 service members who served at Camp Lejeune for 30 days or more between through 1953 through 1987 could be at risk for a range of diseases from leukemia to Parkinson’s.

Verdie Bowen is the director of the Alaska office of veteran’s affairs. He said some of the contamination came from gasoline and diesel fuel leaking into the drinking water supply.

“It also had cleaning contaminants from a dry cleaner from off the installation,” Bowen said. “It was leaking back into the installation water source.”

Bowen said 1,400 cases nationwide have been filed so far. He doesn’t know how many of those could be in Alaska because he said the state office files thousands of claims each year but doesn’t break them down into categories.

Bowen said it’s imperative that people who were stationed at Camp Lejeune during those decades get registered.

“The saddest thing in the world, you know, if you just pick one of those things,” Bowen said. “Someone with bladder cancer or kidney cancer that is trying to treat this on their own when they really should be getting treated in the VA and also they should be getting disability compensation for that injury as well. If they contact us, we can process the paperwork and because it’s presumptive, it will be fairly well expedited, they’re not going to wait years for this process to go through.”

Bowen said outgoing VA Secretary Robert McDonald worked for more than a year reviewing an analysis of chemical tests and claims of service-members who have filed. He said President Obama also supported moving ahead with what’s estimated to be a five year, $2.2 billion assistance program.

“There’s these items that we have currently identified which is adult leukemia, aplastic anemia, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Parkinson’s disease,” Bowen said. “Those items are what they identified today but if you file today and you have something else, that could go on the list tomorrow, just like our Agent Orange registry has done.”

Bowen said there’s no deadline for filing for disability compensation but he encourages veterans and active duty members to get registered and screened for toxins exposure.

SHARE
Previous articleWandering bison that “captured the hearts” of Western Alaska poached near Quinhagak
Next articleIditarod could move back to Fairbanks for a third time
Lori Townsend is the News Director for the Alaska Public Radio Network. She got her start in broadcasting at the age of 11 as the park announcer of the fast pitch baseball games in Deer Park, Wisconsin. She has worked in print and broadcast journalism for more than 18 years. She was the co-founder and former Editor of Northern Aspects, a magazine featuring northern Wisconsin writers and artists. She worked for 7 years at tribal station WOJB on the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibway Reservation in Wisconsin, first as an on-air programmer and special projects producer and eventually News Director. In 1997 she co-hosted a continuing Saturday afternoon public affairs talk program on station KSTP in St. Paul, Minnesota. Radio brought her to Alaska where she worked as a broadcast trainer for Native fellowship students at Koahnic Broadcasting. Following her work there, she helped co-found the non-profit broadcast company Native Voice Communications with veteran Alaskan broadcasters Nellie Moore, D’Anne Hamilton, Len Anderson, Sharon McConnell and Veronica Iya. NVC created the award-winning Independent Native News as well as producing many other documentaries and productions. Townsend was NVC’s technical trainer and assistant producer of INN. Through her freelance work, she has produced news and feature stories nationally and internationally for Independent Native News, National Native News, NPR , Pacifica, Monitor Radio, Radio Netherlands and AIROS. Her print work and interviews have been published in News from Indian Country, Yakama Nation Review and other publications. Ms. Townsend has also worked as a broadcast trainer for the Native American Journalist’s Association and with NPR’s Doug Mitchell and as a freelance editor. Townsend is the recipient of numerous awards for her work from the Alaska Press Club, the Native American Journalists Association and a gold and a silver reel award from the National Federation of Community Broadcasters. Townsend was the recipient of a Fellowship at the Metcalf Institute for Marine and Environmental Reporting in Rhode Island as well as a fellowship at the Knight Digital Media Center in Berkeley. She is an avid reader, a rabid gardener and counts water skiing, training horses, diving and a welding certification among her past and current interests. ltownsend (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8452 | About Lori

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR