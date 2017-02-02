ACT’s Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill

What’s better than going to hear Billie Holiday perform at Emerson’s Bar and Grill? Hearing four Billie Holidays performing at Anchorage Community Theatre in Lanie Robertson’s Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill performing at ACT February 4th-19. Director Matt Fernandez, along with two of the “Billies”, Vivian Melde and Kinley Norman drop by Stage Talk this week to give us the scoop on how they do it.
- Matt Fernandez, Director
- Vivian Melde, “Billy Holiday”
- Kinley Norman, “Billy Holiday”
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, February 3, at 2:45 p.m.
