Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

Senators stick by Trump, but how close?

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaska’s U.S. senators helped President Trump fill out his cabinet this week, but in different degrees. With a new, colorful president in the White House, each of them has to decide how close to stand to the standard-bearer of their party.

ConocoPhillips still struggling globally, but profitable in Alaska

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

ConocoPhillips on Thursday announced it netted $115 million in Alaska last quarter — almost double what it earned in the third quarter. But the Houston-based company is still grappling with a multi-billion dollar global loss.

North Slope oil companies ask lawmakers for stable tax laws

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

A state House committee heard testimony Wednesday afternoon from the big three North Slope oil producers. ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, and BP representatives gave several members of the House Resources Committee their perspectives on how the state’s oil tax structure is working.

Legislators weigh a potential spending cap

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Some state legislators want to write into law a new limit on how much the state can spend each year. But policy experts say it’s a difficult strategy to put into effect. And Alaska already has a limit – one that critics say hasn’t worked.

Whale Pass vote certified, voters OK new city on Prince of Wales Island

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

The results are final and residents of Whale Pass have approved the incorporation of Alaska’s newest second class city. The small community on Prince of Wales Island voted this winter on forming a new city government. Residents also elected seven people to a new Whale Pass city council.

To counter cuts, Anchorage weighs unified snow plow plan

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Officials in Anchorage are considering a change to snow plow policies after a “flood” of complaints in the last few weeks. Responsibility for clearing many of the city’s biggest and busiest roads after a snow storm is shared between the municipality and the state.

Alaska Marijuana Control Board nixes on-site consumption

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

The state’s Marijuana Control Board was set to regulate the consumption of marijuana at licensed retailers. If it had been approved, Alaska would have been the first state in the nation to allow on-site consumption. But that’s now moot.

Refugee art show highlights local stories of people impacted by the ban

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

President Trump’s executive order that temporarily suspends refugee resettlement is having impacts in Alaska, where about 140 people are resettled every year. One refugee, an artist from Iraq, is working to help the community learn more about the new arrivals and what the executive order means to our community through a temporary art show.

Following travel ban, an Anchorage lawyer may have less family at his wedding

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Iraq’s neighbor Iran is on President Donal Trump’s recent travel ban list. John Parsi is of Iranian descent and is an Anchorage attorney. He was born in London during the Islamic revolution in Iran. Parsi said he’s getting married in the fall and worries his Iranian relatives may not be able to attend the Alaska wedding.