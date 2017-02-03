A day later, on-site cannabis issue still alive

The state’s Department of Economic Development is trying to clarify the status of on-site cannabis consumption in Alaska.

A vote yesterday by the Marijuana Control Board in Juneau shot down a proposal that would have allowed for Dutch style marijuana cafes.

But in a press release Thursday (Feb. 2), DED clarified this isn’t a permanent ban at using marijuana inside permitted retail locations.

The Department is encouraging retail shops that are interested in allowing customers to use on site to continue filing the relevant paperwork.

There’s no details yet on an alternative proposal regulating on-site consumption set to go before the control board, or a timeline for when regulations might be finished.