Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

A day later, on-site cannabis issue still alive

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The state’s Department of Economic Development is trying to clarify the status of on-site cannabis consumption in Alaska.

New measure puts Uber back before Anchorage Assembly

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage Assembly member Bill Evans wrote the ordinance, which seeks to regulate what are called Transportation Network Companies, or TNCs.

BLM listens to public input on plan for millions of Interior acres

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Bureau of Land Management is taking public feedback on a new management plan for over 13 million acres of federal lands west of Fairbanks and the Dalton Highway.

Alaska’s budget, easier to swallow with ice cream and beer

Elizabeth Jenkins and Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The Alaska legislature has a lot on its plate trying to fix the state’s multi-billion dollar budget deficit, and a couple of budget experts are adding to the menu. They’re inviting the public to weigh-in over ice cream and beer.

Servicemen stationed at Camp Lejeune decades ago may have diseases from bad drinking water

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Marines, National Guard members and reservists who were stationed, even temporarily, at North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune from the 1950s through the late 80s, may have diseases related to contaminated drinking water on the base.

Alaska Forum on the Environment to kick off next week

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

On Monday Feb 6th, the 19th Alaska Forum on the Environment kicks off in Anchorage. The annual gathering draws hundreds of people from across the state and beyond to spend five days discussing a wide range of environmental concerns. Kurt Eilo is a former EPA enforcement officer and has been the executive director of the Alaska Forum since its inception.

Lawmakers consider protecting ‘ballot selfies’ as part of free speech

Catherine Halter, KTOO – Juneau

In Alaska it’s illegal to “exhibit” a picture of a marked ballot. Sharing a ballot selfie isn’t a criminal offense as in some states, but it is technically grounds for invalidating that vote. Now, Alaska may be joining 22 other states who have legalized ballot selfies as a form of political speech.

AK: Options dwindle for orphaned sea otters

Shahla Farzan, KBBI – Homer

In coastal Alaska, a bacterial infection has caused adult sea otter die-offs in record numbers. Meanwhile, researchers have seen a steep increase in the number of orphaned pups over the last several years.

49 Voices: Lawrence Bahovec of Wrangell

Aaron Bolton, KSTK – Wrangell

This week we’re hearing from Lawrence Bahovec in Wrangell. Bahovec has lived all over Southeast Alaska since he was a baby and recently celebrated his 100th birthday on January 4.