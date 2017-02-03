Arctic Entries: Who’s Laughing Now?

Arctic Entries this month brings you Who’s Laughing Now: Stories of Comeuppance, Revenge, and Underdogs. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, people tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.
SPEAKERS:
- Brooke Edwards – Everything is Great
- Stephanie Phillips – Revenge is a Fish Best Served Cold
- Jim Forbes – Quaker Not a Communist
- Kristin Vantrease – Boat Detectives
- Stephanie Nichols – Hey Dogs!
- Cierra Mickens – The Voice
HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards
LINKS:
- Arctic Entries Homepage
- Standing Together Against Rape, their non-profit partner for 2016-2017
- StoryWorks AK, supporting youth voices in English class
BROADCAST: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts