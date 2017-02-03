Pediatric Health and Wellness- Open Phone Lines

The first 18 years of a child’s life presents the special opportunity for parents to shape and guide their children through a very confusing time. Kid’s health and wellness is a complex thing. Youth is riddled with challenges, big and small. Loving parents are at a loss for how to deal with issues such as ADHD, Depression, anxiety, chronic illness, and drugs. Cell phones, pornography, and social media challenge our best parenting efforts at every turn. At a loss for what to do, it’s easy for parents to become frustrated and angry. Please join Line One co-hosts, Prentiss Pemberton and Dr. Thad Woodard, as they open up the phone lines to answer your questions about pediatric health and wellness.

GUESTS:

You, the caller

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, February 07, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, February 07, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: