Upcoming Program: Experiencing Mental Illness

What’s it like to live with a mental illness and to go through recovery? How do people react to you? What assumptions do they make? Learn more about mental health and how it shapes our communities during the next Community in Unity.

The event is part of Alaska Public Media’s community dialogue series. This conversation will include a group of individuals who will share their experiences of living with a mental illness and answer questions from the community.

Everyone is welcome to share stories, ask questions, or just listen. Doors open at 6:30 pm. The conversation will start at 7 pm and be recorded for broadcast on KSKA 91.1 FM.

Questions? Suggestions? Email communityinunity@alaskapublic.org.