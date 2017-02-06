Algo Nuevo February 05, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, February 5, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org
————————————
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
506
Ron Con Coca Cola
Louie Martinez
Sin Fronteras
LPCVM Records
432
Ando Que Me Lleva
Louie Martinez
Sin Fronteras
LPCVM Records
349
Demasiado Tarde
Patsy Torres
Mi
World Class Records
402
Alguien Como Yo
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class Records
335
Rumbo Al Sur
The Dave Maestas Band
Valse De Mis Padres
ATM
329
Las Gaviotas
The Dave Maestas Band
Valse De Mis Padres
ATM
310
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1828
El Asesino
La Tropa F
No Regrets
VMB
236
Ranchera Jam
Lorenzo Antonio
Exitos Rancheros
Striking
539
La Palma
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
429
Que Rico El Mambo
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
334
El Lirio
The Dwayne Ortega Band
Hoja Suelta
ATM
348
Necesito Una Companera
The Dwayne Ortega Band
Hoja Suelta
ATM
341
Popurri Augustin Lara
Encuentro Internacional Del Mariachi
Various
Gobierno De Jalisco
1252
Puno De Tierra
Liberty Band
Life Is Good
TMR
323
Bala Perdida
The Dwayne Ortega Band
Hoja Suelta
ATM
255
No Soy El Mismo
David Mares
Groovin
Brown Soul Records
404
Movimiento Rico
David Mares
Groovin
Brown Soul Records
401
Te Vas Angel Mio
Bobby Madrid/Christina Perea
Promo
Unknown
320
Navegando Por La VIda
Vick Nash
Promo
Unknown
355
Ella No Sabe
Mazz
Que Cante El Mundo
Freddie
424
New Variety Medley
The New Variety Band
Last Call
GSM Discos
652
Quiero Bailar Con Ella
Justicia Band
Promo
Unknown
302
Mucho Corazon
La Fuerza Band
Pura Fuerza
Maracas Music
417
Quiero Amanecer
La Fuerza Band
Pura Fuerza
Maracas Music
329
Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1128
El Gallo Celoso
Sangre Joven
Fierce
SJ Records
303
Las Hijas De Don Simon
Sangre Joven
Fierce
SJ Records
347
Borracho Por Ti
Texas Latino
Un Nuevo Camino
New Village Records
405
Candy Man
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
418
I Couldn’t Leave You if I Tried
Str8 Shot
El Primero
Str8 Studio
311
Carino Nuevo
Sunny and the Sunliners
30 Grandes Exitos
Freddie
309
El Mosquito
Sangre joven
Mal Ideas
SJ Records
452
Going Back in Time Club Mix
Club Mix
Various
Freddie
815