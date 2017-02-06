Algo Nuevo February 05, 2017

By -

Here’s the Sunday, February 5, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

506

 

Ron Con Coca Cola

Louie Martinez

Sin Fronteras

LPCVM Records

432

 

Ando Que Me Lleva

Louie Martinez

Sin Fronteras

LPCVM Records

349

 

Demasiado Tarde

Patsy Torres

Mi

World Class Records

402

 

Alguien Como Yo

Patsy Torres

Mi Inspiracion

World Class Records

335

 

Rumbo Al Sur

The Dave Maestas Band

Valse De Mis Padres

ATM

329

 

Las Gaviotas

The Dave Maestas Band

Valse De Mis Padres

ATM

310

 

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1828

 

El Asesino

La Tropa F

No Regrets

VMB

236

 

Ranchera Jam

Lorenzo Antonio

Exitos Rancheros

Striking

539

 

La Palma

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

429

 

Que Rico El Mambo

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

334

 

El Lirio

The Dwayne Ortega Band

Hoja Suelta

ATM

348

 

Necesito Una Companera

The Dwayne Ortega Band

Hoja Suelta

ATM

341

 

Popurri Augustin Lara

Encuentro Internacional Del Mariachi

Various

Gobierno De Jalisco

1252

 

Puno De Tierra

Liberty Band

Life Is Good

TMR

323

 

Bala Perdida

The Dwayne Ortega Band

Hoja Suelta

ATM

255

 

No Soy El Mismo

David Mares

Groovin

Brown Soul Records

404

 

Movimiento Rico

David Mares

Groovin

Brown Soul Records

401

 

Te Vas Angel Mio

Bobby Madrid/Christina Perea

Promo

Unknown

320

 

Navegando Por La VIda

Vick Nash

Promo

Unknown

355

 

Ella No Sabe

Mazz

Que Cante El Mundo

Freddie

424

 

New Variety Medley

The New Variety Band

Last Call

GSM Discos

652

 

Quiero Bailar Con Ella

Justicia Band

Promo

Unknown

302

 

Mucho Corazon

La Fuerza Band

Pura Fuerza

Maracas Music

417

 

Quiero Amanecer

La Fuerza Band

Pura Fuerza

Maracas Music

329

 

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1128

 

El Gallo Celoso

Sangre Joven

Fierce

SJ Records

303

 

Las Hijas De Don Simon

Sangre Joven

Fierce

SJ Records

347

 

Borracho Por Ti

Texas Latino

Un Nuevo Camino

New Village Records

405

 

Candy Man

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

418

 

I Couldn’t Leave You if I Tried

Str8 Shot

El Primero

Str8 Studio

311

 

Carino Nuevo

Sunny and the Sunliners

30 Grandes Exitos

Freddie

309

 

El Mosquito

Sangre joven

Mal Ideas

SJ Records

452

 

Going Back in Time Club Mix

Club Mix

Various

Freddie

815

