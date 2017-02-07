Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Motor fuel tax would triple under bill, but remain below national average

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Lawmakers are considering tripling the state’s motor fuels tax over the next two years. A bill would raise the tax from a national low of 8 cents per gallon to 16 cents in July, then 24 cents per gallon in July 2018.

Following winter storms, Governor Walker declares disaster in Savoonga and Gambell

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Governor Bill Walker has issued a disaster declaration for the winter storms that struck Savoonga and Gambell at the end of 2016. Almost $3 million in public assistance, state individual assistance and temporary housing assistance will be given to the St. Lawrence Island communities.

Due to damaged reservoir, St. George Island waits for water delivery

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

St. George Island is waiting on an emergency water delivery after falling ice damaged the community’s reservoir yesterday (Feb. 6).

Alaska senators ultimately split as DeVos becomes Education secretary

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The U.S. Senate today (Feb. 7) voted to confirm Betsy DeVos as Education secretary. DeVos is the only one President Trump’s cabinet nominees so far to face serious trouble on the Senate floor. Senators were evenly divided, 50 to 50, and Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaker in favor of confirmation. Alaska’s two senators were split.

State looks to sell royalty oil to Petro Star

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The state gets the bulk of its royalties from oil produced on the North Slope in the form of oil rather than in payments from the producers. This week, lawmakers are considering a contract to sell some of that royalty oil to the Alaska-owned refinery and fuel marketing company Petro Star.

Fairbanks considers becoming a sanctuary city

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks City Council heard testimony last night from members of the public concerned about executive actions by president Trump blocking Syrian refugees and a temporarily halting travel to the US from seven primarily Muslim countries.

North Pole municipality expands water system to areas impacted by sulfolane spill

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

An agreement between the State of Alaska, City of North Pole and Flint Hills Resources will expand the municipal water system to properties impacted by spills at a former refinery. The refinery, closed by Flint Hills two years ago, was the site of historic spills of the industrial solvent sulfolane.

Spike in alcohol related calls straining Bethel resources

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

It’s the first winter in Bethel since a liquor store opened after almost 40 years of illegal sales. Alcohol is easier than ever to get, and Bethel Search and Rescue said the number of calls they receive, almost all alcohol-related, has spiked. Volunteers are getting worn out, resources are depleting, and the organization is asking the community for help.

Court to issue opinion on possible DNA testing in decades-old Juneau homicide

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

After four years, convicted murderer Newton Lambert of Juneau may finally get an answer about whether he will get a DNA test in his case.

Dawson serves as marathon racing test for Yukon mushers

Molly Rettig, KUAC – Fairbanks

The race is tight between top Yukon Quest mushers, headed toward the race‘s halfway point at Dawson City, Yukon.