Doctors discuss the high cost of medical care

Anchorage health care costs are third highest in the nation. The only one’s higher? Fairbanks and Juneau. We’ll explore why medical costs are so high and growing so fast from the perspective of doctors. They are frustrated, too. We’ll explore the causes they see and the solutions they’d be willing to try.

HOST:

GUESTS:

Dr. Alec Glass, president, Alaska State Medical Association

Noah Laufer, president, Medical Park Family Care

