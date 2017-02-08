Traveling Music 2-12-17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
Upcoming Concerts:
Peter Mulvey, with guest Heather Maloney, Sat. Feb. 25, 7:30 Tap Root
Sun. Feb. 26, 6 PM, Vagabond Blues
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Frankie Belle
Rhonda Vincent and the Rage / Molly Cherryholmes
Ragin’ Live
Rounder
3:12
Pearls
The Mammals / Merenda, Rodriguez
Rock That Babe
Signature Sounds
4:57
Don’t Put Off Til Tomorrow
The Wayfaring Strangers / Bill Monroe, Pete Pyle
The Wayfaring Strangers
Rounder
3:31
Lies You Forgot You Told
Peter Mulvey / Peter Mulvey
Silver Ladder
www.signaturesounds.com
2:24
O Hope My Tired Friend
Heather Maloney / Heather Maloney
Making Me Break
Signature Sounds
3:19
Josephine
Peter Mulvey / Peter Mulvey
Silver Ladder
www.signaturesounds.com
2:58
The Last Best Place
Rhonda Vincent and the Rage / Steve Leslie, Christi Baker, Shari Baker
Ragin’ Live
Rounder
4:17
Who’ll Sing For Me?
The Wayfaring Strangers / Thomas Farris
The Wayfaring Strangers
Rounder
3:32
Quite Early One Morning
The Mammals / Pete Seeger
Rock That Babe
Signature Sounds
6:40
Let Down
Sometimes Why / Ruth Ungar
Sometimes Why
www.sometimeswhy.us
3:06
Deeper Well
The Wailin’ Jennys / David Olney, Daniel Lanois, Emmylou Harris
The Wailin’ Jennys
www.thewailinjennys.com
3:54
Day With You
Heather Maloney / Heather Maloney
Making Me Break
Signature Sounds
3:41
You and Me and Ten Thousand Things
Peter Mulvey / Pete Mulvey
The Knuckleball Suite
Signature Sounds
Heaven When We’re Home
Wailin Jennys / Ruth Moody
40 Days
www.thewailinjennys.com
4:21