Traveling Music 2-12-17

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

Upcoming Concerts:

Peter Mulvey, with guest Heather Maloney, Sat. Feb. 25, 7:30 Tap Root

Sun. Feb. 26, 6 PM, Vagabond Blues

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Frankie Belle

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage / Molly Cherryholmes

Ragin’ Live

Rounder

3:12

Pearls

The Mammals / Merenda, Rodriguez

Rock That Babe

Signature Sounds

4:57

Don’t Put Off Til Tomorrow

The Wayfaring Strangers / Bill Monroe, Pete Pyle

The Wayfaring Strangers

Rounder

3:31

Lies You Forgot You Told

Peter Mulvey / Peter Mulvey

Silver Ladder

www.signaturesounds.com

2:24

O Hope My Tired Friend

Heather Maloney / Heather Maloney

Making Me Break

Signature Sounds

3:19

Josephine

Peter Mulvey / Peter Mulvey

Silver Ladder

www.signaturesounds.com

2:58

The Last Best Place

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage / Steve Leslie, Christi Baker, Shari Baker

Ragin’ Live

Rounder

4:17

Who’ll Sing For Me?

The Wayfaring Strangers / Thomas Farris

The Wayfaring Strangers

Rounder

3:32

Quite Early One Morning

The Mammals / Pete Seeger

Rock That Babe

Signature Sounds

6:40

Let Down

Sometimes Why / Ruth Ungar

Sometimes Why

www.sometimeswhy.us

3:06

Deeper Well

The Wailin’ Jennys / David Olney, Daniel Lanois, Emmylou Harris

The Wailin’ Jennys

www.thewailinjennys.com

3:54

Day With You

Heather Maloney / Heather Maloney

Making Me Break

Signature Sounds

3:41

You and Me and Ten Thousand Things

Peter Mulvey / Pete Mulvey

The Knuckleball Suite

Signature Sounds

Heaven When We’re Home

Wailin Jennys / Ruth Moody

40 Days

www.thewailinjennys.com

4:21