Japanese Day of Remembrance

The internment of Japanese people during World War 2 may be a distant memory for some, but for those who lived it or had family members who did are still carrying the impact. One of those people is Marie Nash, former long-time aide to Senator Ted Stevens. Her Japanese father was sent to a camp and her Aleut mom insisted on going with him. Marie was born in a camp.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Morgan Blanchard – Senior Project Archaeologist

Senior Project Archaeologist Marie Nash

Statewide callers

Participate:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.