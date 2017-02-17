49 Voices: Zion Phillips of Anchorage

By -
Zion Phillips, UAA’s Black Student Union president. (Photo: Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media)

This week we’re hearing from Zion Phillips in Anchorage. Phillips is a UAA freshmen and president of UAA’s Black Student Union.

Listen now

PHILLIPS: I was born in Kansas – Wichita. Then I moved to Dover, DE, then to Lajes Field, Azores – it’s one of nine islands owned by Portugal – and then I moved to Texas and then I’m here. I think I was able to see basically every part of the world. I’m the furthest west of America and I was the furthest east in America – and Midwest and South. I figured I was able to see different points of America, so I think I have a pretty diverse outlook.

When I moved here, I was asking my dad, “Hey. You were in the Black Student Union in college. What was that like?” And he said, “I liked it. I was in there for a few years.” So I was like, “Hey. I wanna try that.”

There’s a lot of bigger campuses with a larger black population. They usually have an established Black Student Union. It’s a huge organization where they do a lot of community service, education programs for black folks – to provide a safer space and to make black folks more comfortable being where they’re at on campus, ’cause they’re usually the minority here.

I was asking folks around, “Do you know where the Black Student Union is? Is there one here?” And they’re like, “No. We don’t have one.” And I asked a few other people they said there was one a few years back but it hasn’t been active in a few years. I talked to one of my advisers. She asked me, “Hey. Do you just wanna bring it back up again?” So there were four of us in a room, they brought us here, and we just went down the list, and everybody was asked what they wanted to choose as their role, and I said, “Hey. I’ll be president.” And that’s how that happened. (laughs)

Black History Month is like a reminder for us that we’re here because the people in the past fought for us. So we’re here to celebrate them. There are designated days like Presidents’ Day and Veterans’ Day. But we, I guess, designated ourselves to have a whole month. And I think this just allows us to come together as a community and figure things out.

SHARE
Previous articleSkijoring with dogs and family in winter
Next articleAK: Fleeing violence and feeling fearful in a new home
Wesley is the web editor and web producer for Alaska Public Media. He began his job as the web editor about halfway into his internship with Alaska Public Media during his senior year at the University of Alaska Anchorage. Wesley graduated in the spring of 2016 with a B.A. in Journalism and Public Communications and an economics minor. He began working full-time at Alaska Public Media a week after graduation doing everything from web posting and copy editing to audio cutting and even reporting. While at UAA, Wesley was on the Media Board, overseeing the functions of both The Northern Light - the school paper - and 88.1 KRUA - the college radio station. He also wrote several articles for the office of UAA Advancement's Green and Gold News about an economics course he attended in China. An Alaskan since 2008, Wesley was born overseas in England and has lived in Germany, Australia, Maryland and Texas. He also has family in Montreal, Canada who he visits just about every year. wearly (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8454 |About Wesley

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR