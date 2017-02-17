Building Interfaith Communities

U.S. President Barack Obama gestures during a meeting with religious leaders at the White House Sept. 11, 2014 (CNS photo/Pete Souza, courtesy White House)

The program will focus on how we create understanding and have conversations about faith with people who are different from us. We’ll talk about common misconceptions about the three major Western/Abrahamic religions and how they overlap.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

  • Heather Barbour, Islamic Community Center
  • Rabbi Michael Oblath, Congregation Beth Shalom
Participate:

  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
  • Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

