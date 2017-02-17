Building Interfaith Communities

The program will focus on how we create understanding and have conversations about faith with people who are different from us. We’ll talk about common misconceptions about the three major Western/Abrahamic religions and how they overlap.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Heather Barbour , Islamic Community Center

, Islamic Community Center Rabbi Michael Oblath , Congregation Beth Shalom

, Congregation Beth Shalom Statewide callers

