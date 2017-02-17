Last mushers finish Yukon Quest

The 2017 Yukon Quest is over. The last 5 mushers arrived in Fairbanks Thursday (Feb. 16) and Friday (Feb. 17) morning.

Healy’s Dave Dalton claimed 10th place, followed by fellow race veterans Rob Cooke of Whitehorse, and Brian Wilmshurst of Dawson City. Rookie Ben Good of North Pole took the number 13 spot early this morning, followed by another first time finisher, Sébastien Dos Santos Borges of France, who claimed the Red Lantern.

The 34th Yukon Quest officially wraps up Saturday (Feb. 18) night, with awards at the annual Finish Banquet.