Veteran of Alaska campaigns said to be in line for White House job

The Wall Street Journal and other national news outlets are reporting that Mike Dubke is about to be named as President Trump’s new communications director. The Washington-based political strategist has worked on several Alaska campaigns. He helped Sen. Lisa Murkowski win re-election last year, and in 2014 his firm was the lead strategist behind Dan Sullivan’s election to the U.S. Senate.

Listen now

Sen. Sullivan said in a written statement he could think of no one better for the communications job than Dubke. He also said Dubke has a lot of experience advancing pro-growth issues and knows Alaska well.

Dubke founded Crossroads Media and also co-founded Black Rock Group, a political consulting firm. He is something of a pioneer in the use of so-called “dark money” tax-exempt groups in politics, and one example of that took place in Alaska.

Dubke worked with Alaska financier and lodge-owner Bob Gillam on an effort to stop the proposed Pebble mine in 2008. Dubke was accused of helping to route a $2 million donation from Gillam through an advocacy group to disguise the funding source for the anti-Pebble campaign. Alaska Public Offices Commission dismissed the case against Dubke as unfounded. The advocacy group paid a fine with no admission of guilt.

As of Friday evening, the White House had still not announced his hiring. A communications director typically works behind the scenes to hone a president’s message and craft ways to deliver it while the press secretary –Sean Spicer – faces reporters.