Carbon monoxide a factor in Soldotna deaths

The deaths of two Soldotna residents found in a burned truck in November have been ruled accidental.

Listen now

According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch released Wednesday, the toxicology report shows carbon monoxide inhalation and impairment were factors in the deaths.

The deceased, 39-year-old Daniel Duck and 52-year-old Joni Pearcy, both of Soldotna, were reported missing on Nov. 20.

Troopers located the two bodies a week later in a wooded area near where they were last seen in burned Ford Bronco. The State Medical Examiner’s office positively identified both individuals in December.

Alaska State Troopers, the State Medical Examiner’s Office, the State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives contributed to the investigation.