‘I Am Inuit’ goes from Instagram to Anchorage Museum

Who lives in the Arctic? And what are their stories? Those are questions posed by a new photography exhibit more than a year in the making. The “I Am Inuit” show is a body of images from artist Brian Adams that premiered last week at the Anchorage Museum. The project has built an audience online for much longer.

As the finishing touches are being put on a sparse white gallery, Adams showed off one of his favorite images.

“So right here we have a photo of three men in a steam-house in Quinhagak,” Adams said.

Adams was on his first work trip for the I Am Inuit project when he spotted the men cleaning themselves in the small plywood hut.

“I nodded to ’em, they nodded back,” Adams said. “Like, we smiled at each other.”

He walked for another 50 feet.

“I stopped in my tracks, I was like ‘if I don’t go back there and ask them if I can take this photo, I’m gonna regret it for the rest of my life,'” Adams recalled.

Adams was sure they’d say no and laugh him off. But to his surprise, they told him to go for it. The result is an extremely intimate glance into a part of daily life in a small rural community that few outsiders are privy to.

“‘Cause they’re naked!” “They’re naked, yeah,” Adams said. “But one of the reasons I was really excited to make this image was because I hadn’t seen anything like this, I hadn’t seen any other contemporary Alaskan photographers making any images like this.

The project is a collaboration with the Inuit Circumpolar Council. And the idea was to showcase to the world the “humanity” of the Inupiat and Yupiit of Alaska. And to do that, they replicated the popular blog Humans of New York, which pairs portraits with short, concise snippets of interviews. Adams visited 20 communities, coming back from each trip with dozens of portraits. But he wasn’t stockpiling them for a traditional museum show. I Am Inuit was designed for social media, specifically the picture-sharing app Instragram. It got a promotional boost early on from the company, and now has more than 35 thousand followers around the world. And even though the images are disseminated digitally, Adams’s artistic process is more retro.

“All of these are film, hundred percent film, all shot on Hasselblad medium format film,” Adams said. “It’s kind of like a very classically put together show, but what’s fun about that is also that it was shot for social media. Ya know, we shot a whole social media project on film.”

One of the many reasons he likes shooting on film is that the camera he uses hangs down around his chest, with the viewfinder facing up. He has to almost bow toward his subject, and the resulting upward angle makes people look grander, almost a little taller than the world around them.

“I’ve always said I like to try to bring out the best in all my subjects,” Adams said. “I like to see pride in people, I like to see people at their best.”

The project falls neatly into the Anchorage Museum’s ongoing effort to deflate misperceptions about northern Alaska as a barren wasteland. Director Julie Decker said a show like this made up of intimate and honest portraits fits keenly into that editorial mission.

“Ya know, we want to take away stereotypes of the Arctic and of people of the Arctic, and to show the complexity and to show that these are people we recognize, they’re our family members, they’re Alaskans, and they’re global citizens,” Decker said.

Brian Adams’s I Am Inuit show is up through September.