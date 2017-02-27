Supporting foster care

There’s a lot of talk lately about changing foster care thanks to Tammie Wilson’s push for an investigation and legislation put forth by both Wilson and Les Gara. This show focuses on how community members can support the foster care system and try to help change it, both on the individual level with CASA volunteers and on the systems level, like Citizen Review Panel.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Thia Peters , Kenia Peninsula CASA program coordinator

, Kenia Peninsula CASA program coordinator Amanda Metievier, Facing Foster Care Alaska

Facing Foster Care Alaska Diwakar Vadapalli , Citizen Review Panel

, Citizen Review Panel Statewide callers

