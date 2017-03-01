Anchorage Assembly passes measure to make healthcare pricing more transparent

The Anchorage Assembly passed a measure that could have an impact on healthcare for anyone getting care in Alaska’s largest city.

The ordinance from the mayor’s administration aims to make pricing more transparent.

It requires that providers give a “non-binding estimate” for how much services cost, though it doesn’t mandate that they report that data to government agencies.

The cost estimates only have to be offered if a patient requests it.

The measure passed nine to one, with only Assembly member Amy Demboski of Eagle River opposed, saying the effort fails to take into account important parts of the medical billing process.

The measure goes into effect in 60 days.