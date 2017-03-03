State reduces Hilcorp fine for worker safety incident

By -
In September 2015, three men nearly died at Hilcorp’s Milne Point Unit on the North Slope, after the trailer they were working in filled with nitrogen. Image courtesy of AOGCC.

The state is fining oil and gas company Hilcorp $200,000 for a 2015 incident that nearly killed three workers on the North Slope.

The final order amount, which was released today (Mar. 3), is a significant reduction from the $720,000 penalty the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission proposed last year.

In Sept. 2015, three Hilcorp contractors were knocked unconscious when nitrogen filled their trailer while they were working at the Milne Point Unit.

After investigating the incident, AOGCC took the highly unusual step of shutting down all four of Hilcorp’s rigs operating on existing wells in the state for nearly a month (26 days).

The agency said the shutdown had a big financial impact on the company and that’s partly why it’s reducing the fine. In the order, AOGCC also notes Hilcorp has a “significant history of noncompliance” but in the past year has improved compliance.

In a statement, Hilcorp said it doesn’t plan to appeal the order. The company said it’s taken steps to avoid a similar incident in the future.

Hilcorp is responsible for a natural gas leak from a pipeline in Cook Inlet that is releasing between 210,000 and 310,000 cubic feet of gas per day. The company said it won’t be able to begin repairs on the line until mid to late March.

Annie Feidt is the Managing Editor for Alaska's Energy Desk, a collaboration between Alaska Public Media in Anchorage, KTOO Public Media in Juneau and KUCB in Unalaska. Her reporting has taken her searching for polar bears on the Chukchi Sea ice, out to remote checkpoints on the Iditarod Trail, and up on the Eklutna Glacier with scientists studying its retreat. Her stories have been heard nationally on NPR and Marketplace. Annie’s career in radio journalism began in 1998 at Minnesota Public Radio, where she produced the regional edition of All Things Considered. She moved to Anchorage in 2004 with her husband, intending to stay in the 49th state just a few years. She has no plans to leave anytime soon. afeidt (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8443 | About Annie

