The Iditarod – Past and Future

For only the third time in the race’s history, the Iditarod is starting in Fairbanks. During the next Talk of Alaska we’ll speak with past champions about how the 1,000 mile race has changed over the years and what current mushers think could be the future for the sport.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Lisbett Norris

Lance Mackey

Libby Riddles

Statewide callers

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

