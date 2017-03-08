Southeast tribes to receive $240,000 FEMA grant

Tribes in Southeast Alaska will soon have more say in their emergency preparedness plans.

The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska announced this week it’s the recipient of a $240,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

The money from FEMA will be paid in salary reimbursements, with $80,000 available through July of this year and another $160,000 through July 2018.

Village public safety officer Cory Padron has served as a VPSO in Saxman through the Central Council for five years.

Padron says he’ll look for training opportunities and additional grants to increase the disaster resiliency of tribes and communities across Southeast.