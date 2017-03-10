The health care overhaul

Congressional Republicans and the Trump Administration are moving forward with their plan to replace elements of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. How could big changes to health insurance coverage affect Alaskans? What will happen to coverage for the more than 30 thousand residents who gained it through Medicaid expansion?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Joshua Weinstein – Benefits expert

– Benefits expert Becky Hultberg – CEO of the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association

CEO of the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association Statewide callers

Participate:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.