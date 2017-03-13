Mitch Seavey first to Elim, three follow from Koyuk

Mitch Seavey beds down his team in Kaltag (Photo: Ben Matheson, KNOM)
Mitch Seavey has a substantial lead in the Iditarod, as the top mushers enter the final phase of the race. Seavey reached the Elim checkpoint at 3:26 p.m. According to the GPS tracker, Nicolas Petit is racing toward Elim in second, followed on the trail by Dallas Seavey and Joar Leifseth Ulsom.
Listen now
After Elim, the race heads to White Mountain, where mushers take a mandatory eight hour rest before the final push to the finish line in Nome.
