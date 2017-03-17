Victor Joseph reelected as President of Tanana Chiefs Conference

Victor Joseph will serve a second term as President of the Tanana Chiefs Conference. Joseph was elected to remain head of the interior tribal organization for another 3 years during voting Thursday (March 16), as the TCC annual convention wrapped up in Fairbanks. In accepting his second term Joseph pledged to continue working on key issues.

”More job opportunities,” Joseph started. “More opportunities for your kids. The survival of your communities. Better education. Needing that so that your communities will thrive. And we can stop the trend of out migration.”

Joseph thanked TCC and his challenger PJ Simon of Allakakaket.Simon, who will remain TCC’s secretary treasurer, said he’s considering running for the state legislature.