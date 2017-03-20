What lies ahead for the Arctic and the people who live there? Researchers will gather in Anchorage, to present studies on changes in arctic plants and animals, food security and how remote population will need to adapt to increasing development, vessel traffic and tourism.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Diane Hirschberg – ISER researcher

Carolina Behe – ICC Alaska

Robert Rich – Ex-Director – ARCUS (Arctic Research Consortium of U.S.)

Statewide callers

