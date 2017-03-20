Never Quit: Being a pararescueman

Jimmy Settle knows what it is to struggle back to health after being shot in the head. Settle and co-author Don Rearden recently released their new book, Never Quit. It tells of Settle’s experiences as a pararescueman in the Alaska Air National Guard and his time in Afghanistan, in the elite 2-12th pararescue unit known as PJs. The PJs are highly skilled rescue personnel who train by plucking stranded hikers off mountains or pulling mariners out of frigid seas. Alaska Public Media’s Lori Townsend spoke with both authors. Among other stories the book chronicles Settle’s story about heavy fighting in the Watapur Valley in Afghanistan.

