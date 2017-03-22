Heating system fire caused last year’s Ice Alaska fire

An investigation has concluded that a fire that destroyed the main building at Ice Alaska late last year, originated in a heating system.

Alaska State Troopers report that the state Division of Fire and Life Safety said the December 16th blaze began in the chimney for an oil fired boiler. The fire resulted in total loss of the building, which served as the administrative center for Ice Alaska, as well as a public food service and warming area. It was valued at $1.5 million. Ice Alaska has carried on this season with reconfigured on site structures and tents.