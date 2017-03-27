Sitka Sound roe herring fishery opens

The Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery opened on Saturday (March 25) in parts of Hayward Strait and Krestof Sound. The fleet caught 5,200 tons in just over three hours, between noon and 3:20 p.m. That brings the cumulative harvest for the season to just over 13,000 tons.

While the 48 permit holders stood down on Sunday, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game spotted the first significant spawn. Roughly half a mile of active spawn was observed south of Fred’s Creek and west of Kresta Point. ADF&G will continue to measure the size of the spawn while Sitka-based processors ready the herring for buyers.

Sunday’s haul was 995 tons shy of meeting the annual quota. ADF&G said this is too low to allow for another opening. Permit holders were expected to harvest the remaining in controlled fishery today (March 27).