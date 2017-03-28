Person of interest contacted in Fairbanks library shooting

Fairbanks Police say they’ve contacted a person of interest in an apparent accidental shooting that injured a patron at the Noel Wien Public Library last week. A police press release said there’s no evidence connecting the man, who was sitting across the table from the patron when he was shot, and that he is cooperating with investigators.

Police are still reaching out to the public for help figuring out where the bullet, which ricocheted off a wall before passing through the patron’s arm, came from. They suspect a gun, possibly in a jacket pocket or backpack, accidentally discharged. Police said library surveillance video does not cover the area where the shooting took place.