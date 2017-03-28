Super Tour skiathlon kicks off Fairbanks Spring Series

Alaska skiers turned in strong performances Monday night as the Super Tour finals got underway in Fairbanks. The first of this week’s spring series races at the Birch Hill Recreation Area were skiathlon events, which include both classic and skate technique legs.

Minnesota’s Jessie Diggins won the women’s 15 kilometer race, adding another title to a season that’s included World Cup and World Championship medals.

”For me, spring series is like a celebration of the end of the season,” Diggins said. “It feels like we’re all out there doing victory laps together like, ‘It’s been a long season. We’ve worked hard. Let’s just have some races and have fun.’”

Diggins US Ski team mate, and fellow World Cup and World Championship medalist, Kikkan (KEE-kin) Randall of Anchorage, came in second Monday night. Randall’s season is finishing up strong after taking the previous year off to have a baby.

”I was here skiing the trails last winter when I was seven months pregnant,” Randall said. “So it’s kinda nice to be here, back in form.”

Another Anchorage skier Caitlin Patterson, followed Randall across the line 3rd place. Patterson’s brother Scott won the men’s skiathlon, and like Diggins in the women’s race, skied strong at the front from the start.

”Wasn’t really my intention, but I kinda wanted to keep the pace hot,” Patterson said. “So every time someone else went, it seemed like it fell back a little bit. So I just kinda went for it, stayed relaxed up front.”

Patterson, also highlighted the quality of the skiing in Fairbanks.

”It’s Spring Series, but it’s mid-winter conditions. I mean I wish we came here every spring. It’s so nice up here.”

Patterson is one of is one of many racers who have competed in the lower 48 and Europe this season, where cross country races have become increasing dependent on snowmaking. Both Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins also commented on how nice it is to ski in snowy Fairbanks.

”To race these courses and be on natural snow for one of the first times all season, which is terrifying cause we’ve been all over the world in places, in the mountains that normally have tons of snow,” Randall said.

“And that is not a good thing for our climate,” Diggins said. “Coming here and seeing real snow, actual snow banks in the parking lot… that is really fun. It’s a nice way to end the season. Feeling like the planet isn’t completely ruined yet.”

Diggins and Randall and the rest of the super Tour filed can expect somewhat more spring like conditions as the week progresses, but Fairbanks above normal snowpack should hold up fine. The Super Tour series resumes Wednesday night at Birch Hill with national championship skate technique sprints.