Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 5, 2017

The House and Senate split over introducing income tax

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

To some House members, reintroducing an income tax in Alaska is the best way to close a long-term gap between how much the state government spends and what it raises. But senators are opposed to the plan, leaving a political divide between the two chambers with only 11 days left before the scheduled end to the legislative session.

Senate Finance budget cut falls short of $300 million goal

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The committee’s proposed cut is much deeper than the $32 million cut the House passed.

How is climate change affecting rural infrastructure?

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

For decades, Alaska has struggled to get running water and sewer systems to its rural communities. An estimated 10,000 people still lack both. And now, that job may be getting harder. Climate change is exacerbating old problems and creating new ones.

Young pulls punches for this road foe

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Rep. Don Young is known to berate Democrats and environmentalists who oppose his efforts to get a road for King Cove. Young accuses them of being indifferent to the lives of his constituents, the Alaska Natives who reside in a remote, isolated community. But at hearing Wednesday, the witness who spoke against the road was also an Alaska Native from a remote, isolated community. And this wasn’t just about the road.

Anchorage voters opt for bonds, more liberal Assembly

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Progressive candidates and incumbents win, along with former law-maker in Eagle River and an upset in south Anchorage. Taxi proposition and ambulance bond measure fail.

Legislature passes bill recognizing Black Americans’ efforts in AK Highway construction

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Alaska legislature today passed a bill formally recognizing the contributions of Black Americans in building the Alaska Highway 75 years ago.

Commercial silver fishing could return to the Lower Kuskokwim this summer

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Commercial fishing could be returning to the Lower Kuskokwim this summer. Washington state fish buyer Pacific Harvest Seafood is working to anchor a fish processing vessel along the Bethel seawall from late July through August to buy silver salmon from Quinhagak to Bethel.

Air Force destroys World War II shell discovered in Unalaska

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

The U.S. Air Force made a special visit to Unalaska Tuesday (April 4) after a hiker found unexploded ordnance from World War II. A bomb squad destroyed the artillery shell in a controlled explosion.