Traveling Music 4-16-17

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

4-16-17

fundraiser

Featuring Libby Roderick, Alaskan singer / songwriter / activist

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Got To Love

Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick

Winter Wheat

Turtle Island Records

3:35

What Do You Do When the Lifeboats are Burning?

Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick

Winter Wheat

Turtle Island Records

3:37

Is That What You Really Want?

Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick

Thinking Like A Mountain

Turtle Island Records

3:23

Low To the Ground

Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick

Thinking Like A Mountain

Turtle Island Records

4:58

Earthquake

Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick

Lay It All Down

Turtle Island Records

2:49

Thank You for Hosting Us

Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick

Winter Wheat

Turtle Island Records

3:01

Heaven Down Here

Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick

If the World Were My Lover

Turtle Island Records

3:20

Bones

Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick

Lay It All Down

Turtle Island Records

5:25

Thunder

Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick

Lay It All Down

Turtle Island Records

4:33

Winter Wheat

Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick

Winter Wheat

Turtle Island Records

4:32

How Could Anyone?

Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick

If You See A Dream

Turtle Island Records

1:00 (shortened)