Traveling Music 4-16-17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
4-16-17
fundraiser
Featuring Libby Roderick, Alaskan singer / songwriter / activist
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Got To Love
Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick
Winter Wheat
Turtle Island Records
3:35
What Do You Do When the Lifeboats are Burning?
Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick
Winter Wheat
Turtle Island Records
3:37
Is That What You Really Want?
Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick
Thinking Like A Mountain
Turtle Island Records
3:23
Low To the Ground
Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick
Thinking Like A Mountain
Turtle Island Records
4:58
Earthquake
Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick
Lay It All Down
Turtle Island Records
2:49
Thank You for Hosting Us
Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick
Winter Wheat
Turtle Island Records
3:01
Heaven Down Here
Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick
If the World Were My Lover
Turtle Island Records
3:20
Bones
Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick
Lay It All Down
Turtle Island Records
5:25
Thunder
Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick
Lay It All Down
Turtle Island Records
4:33
Winter Wheat
Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick
Winter Wheat
Turtle Island Records
4:32
How Could Anyone?
Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick
If You See A Dream
Turtle Island Records
1:00 (shortened)