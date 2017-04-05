Troopers: Anchorage snowmachiner dead in wreck near Willow

An Anchorage man is dead after an apparent snowmachine wreck near Willow this week, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Danny Maroney, 66, was hauling supplies from Deshka Landing to his cabin near Skwentna on Monday with plans to return home the same day. A family member called Tuesday to report Maroney missing, troopers said.

Another pair of snowmachiners reported finding Maroney’s body near the confluence of the Yentna and Susitna rivers just before Troopers arrived in a helicopter, Peters said.

“They were out snowmachining and they came across, apparently, the snowmachine wreck on the trail,” Peters said. “First they checked to see if Maroney was all right or not, but unfortunately he wasn’t.”

Peters said Maroney was not wearing a helmet.

Troopers do not suspect foul play. A state medical examiner will be conducting an autopsy on Maroney’s body.