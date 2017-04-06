Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 6, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Shooting by ‘distraught man’ and avalanche trap Turnagain Arm residents in the dark

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The sole highway heading south out of Anchorage was closed for 12 hours Wednesday overnight to Thursday morning because of what Anchorage police described as a “distraught man.” A manhunt is still underway for a suspect who allegedly discharged a weapon multiple times. The incident, combined with avalanches in the area, trapped area residents and knocked out power.

BP shows Alaska profits for 2016

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

In an annual report released today, BP’s Alaska subsidiary reported a profit of 85 million dollars in 2016.

Essential Air Service has friends in US Senate

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaska is a big beneficiary of the Essential Air Service program, but Alaska’s congressional delegation isn’t the only one urging that the federal subsidy continue.

2017 Kobuk 440 starts today

Margaret DeMaioribus, KNOM – Nome

The 2017 Kobuk 440 sled dog race begins today in Kotzebue.

Troopers searching for poachers who shot 2 muskox near Bethel

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Two muskox have been poached near Bethel, and Alaska Wildlife Troopers are searching for whoever is responsible. The Troopers found the two animals near a snowmachine trail between the Bethel dump and Akiachak on Sunday.

Low oil prices lead to lower Native Corporation dividends

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Lower North Slope oil prices are taking a bite out of Native corporation dividends.

Alaskans claim medals in Special Olympics World Winter Games

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Two Alaskans traveled to Austria in March to compete in the Special Olympics World Winter Games – and both came back with some hardware.

Legislature unanimous on Black soldiers’ highway holiday, save for one Wasilla representative

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Yesterday we told you about the new legislation that names Oct 25th as African American Soldiers’ Contribution to Building the Alaska Highway Day. All 19 senators who were present and 39 of the 40 House members voted for the bill.

Canada geese make first drop into Fairbanks this year

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Canada Geese have touched down at the Creamers Field Refuge in Fairbanks. Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Mark Ross says the first of iconic birds synonymous with spring in the interior, was spotted at the refuge Tuesday April 4th, continuing a trend toward earlier arrivals.

Ask a Climatologist: Should we be worried about methane hydrates on the sea floor?

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

What are methane hydrates and what role could they play in global warming? That’s the question a listener posed this week for the segment Ask a Climatologist.

Is Bogoslof Volcano done erupting?

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

Bogoslof Volcano is back at a low-level “advisory” for the first time since it began erupting more than three months ago.

Ketchikan’s first pot shop set to open Saturday

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Ketchikan’s first marijuana retail store could open as early as this coming Saturday, if a Thursday inspection goes well.