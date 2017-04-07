Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 7, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Hilcorp shuts down third pipeline in Cook Inlet

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The federal agency charged with regulating pipelines and hazardous materials is looking into another natural gas leak on a Hilcorp platform in Cook Inlet.

Sullivan: Syria strike offers chance to restore U.S. credibility

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

President Trump’s decision to launch missiles on Syria Thursday night drew a range of reactions on Capitol Hill. But Alaska’s all-Republican delegation to Congress gave it three thumbs up.

Cuts to 4-25 reversed, but 1,500 to deploy to Afghanistan

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

It’s official: The Army has decided to keep the 4-25th brigade combat team intact at Joint Base Elmendof-Richardson in Anchorage.

Report: Trump to re-open Arctic waters to oil leasing

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

President Trump may soon issue an executive order intended to lift restrictions on oil development in Arctic waters. That’s according to a Bloomberg news story.

Federal judge rules against Wishbone Hill Mine

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

A federal judge has ruled against Usibelli Coal in a case involving the proposed Wishbone Hill Mine east of Palmer.

AK Moose Federation can no longer use federal funds for moose kill response

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Funds for a roadside moose salvage program have dried up, and wildlife troopers are going back to a patchwork approach for getting road kill meat to charities.

Narcan saves lives in opioid epidemic but is only first step

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The state’s Department of Health and Social Services is starting to distribute Narcan kits around Alaska. The nasal spray stops opioid overdoses. For one woman at the Covenant House, helping build the kits is personal. The drug has saved her life.

Most, but not all, scientists agree that starvation killed hundreds of puffins last year

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

What caused more than 300 puffins to wash up dead in the Pribilof Islands last fall? Starvation. At least, that’s the consensus among most scientists.

AK: Attacking avalanches before they strike

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Most of Juneau’s power is hydroelectric. Getting that power to the community requires transmission lines that traverse through miles of avalanche country. That’s why Alaska Electric Light and Power Company hires helicopter crews to trigger slides to prevent destructive avalanches from knocking out the power.

49 Voices: Shawna Rudio of Unalaska

Zoe Sobel and Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media/Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

This week we’re hearing from Shawna Rudio in Unalaska. Rudio is a high school English teacher at Unalaska City School.